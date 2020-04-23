Programs and coaches that have taken financial cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several coaches to make financial concessions
The coronavirus pandemic has caused massive disruptions around the globe, and the college football world is no exception. Spring practices and spring games were canceled, football-related activities have been shut down and the recruiting calendar has been disrupted after the NCAA implemented an emergency dead period as people around the country shelter-in-place.
The status of the 2020 college football season hangs in the balance, and schools depend on football for the financial solvency of their athletic departments. Coaches have seen their bank accounts take hits as a result of concerns stemming from the concerns over the start of the season.
"If this starts to bleed into the fall and this starts to impact football, this is really going to be a transformative event for the industry as a whole," Zach Maurides, CEO of Teamworks, told CBS Sports senior writer Dennis Dodd.
Which coaches have seen their paychecks cut? Here's a look at the growing list of names.
ACC
Louisville: Head coach Scott Satterfield (10%)
Syracuse: Head coach Dino Babers (10%)
Wake Forest: Head coach Dave Clawson (10%)
Big 12
Iowa State: Head coach Matt Campbell (One-year pay reduction, suspension of bonuses and incentives)
Pac-12
Colorado: Head coach Karl Dorrell (10%)
Washington State: Head coach Nick Rolovich (5% pay cut and suspension of bonuses and/or incentives)
SEC
Missouri: Head coach Eli Drinkwitz (10%)
Mountain West
Boise State: Football staff furloughed (7-10 days)
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Overlooked first-round NFL Draft picks
Here's why the recruiting industry missed on some potential first-rounders taken on Thursday
-
NFL Draft: Fornelli QB ratings
Tua Tagovailoa crushes the previous mark for highest score of any QB since Andrew Luck
-
Top 32 players from college perspective
A ranking of the top players in the NFL Draft that ignores the combine numbers and anonymous...
-
LSU lands four-star 2021 wide receiver
Earle should add some explosiveness to the potent Tigers offense
-
Arizona president sees CFB being delayed
Dr. Robert C. Robbins is not expecting universities to return to the gridiron in a timely fashion
-
NIL rights process takes next step
The next step to give athletes the rights they deserve takes place at week's end
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game