Nearing the end of the regular season, various Power Four teams are already commencing contingency plans for 2027's plans at quarterback -- a wrinkle that comes with the territory in college football's talent retention and transfer portal era.

The portal may not officially open until Jan. 4, but answers for teams' plans at quarterback will begin to come into form in the next few weeks with end-of-season player meetings and backdoor wheeling-and-dealing. The transfer market's expected to suffer a severe shortage of top-end quarterbacks available given the recent re-signings of several starters and others currently in the works.

Personnel staffs work tirelessly to make these agreements seamless this time of year given the complexities of players wanting a different contract or perhaps looking to move on. Over the last few weeks, Missouri's Austin Simmons, Oregon State's Braden Atkinson, Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea and Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor have all reportedly signed new deals to return to their programs, many of those guys being expected targets for others.

It's time to evaluate the position at each program and tap 247Sports' insiders for how they think each situation will unfold within the Big Ten.

Illinois

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

One of the Big Ten's most efficient transfer starters this season, Katin Houser's playing his fifth and final campaign at his third college program and has paved the way for likely another new addition as QB1 in 2027.

That's the standard Bret Bielema has established with the Fighting Illini since arriving in 2021. He signed Tommy DeVito (Syracuse) who was the team's 2022 starter, Luke Altmyer (Ole Miss) from 2023-25 and Houser (ECU). Illinois is confident true freshman Michael Clayton II is the future after becoming just the program's third first-year player in history to win a game as the starter after beating Oregon in October, but competition is needed.

If Illinois can tap a proven player from another Power Four program or perhaps Group of Six, the Fighting Illini are going to do it to strengthen the room.

Indiana

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

Curt Cignetti loves a seasoned transfer he can mold into a leader. The acquisition of Josh Hoover (TCU) this fall came with unexpected growing pains across nine starts, leading to seventh-year senior Grant Wilson's late-season emergence for the Hoosiers. Both will be out of eligibility at the end of the campaign, meaning Indiana will be shopping for one of the cycle's highest-rated signal callers coming off the program's second straight CFP appearance.

Retaining Mike Shanahan at OC is of equal priority for Cignetti, along with reshaping Indiana's offensive front and backfield. Indiana didn't catch lightning in a bottle last cycle with Hoover like what happened with former Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and may have to sign the highest-ranked quarterback available this time around to ensure a more impactful arrival.

Iowa

Projected 2027 starter: Hank Brown

Approaching his final campaign as a fifth-year in 2027, the former Auburn transfer has given the Hawkeyes some semblance of success operationally this season. He has nine starts and has helped Iowa win its last four games against Big Ten foes to remain in the College Football Payoff conversation entering rivalry weekend. His production isn't eye-popping, but Brown has avoided critical mistakes and has separated a bit from junior Jeremy Hecklinski.

One insider expects Brown will enter spring practice in a few months as the guy unless he "botches" his final starts this season. Considering he's thrown the most touchdown passes in a season for an Iowa quarterback since Nate Stanley (16) into 2019, Iowa is expected to stick with him.

Maryland

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

It'll be out with the old and in with the new in College Park once the Terrapins hire a new coach. Malik Washington's wagon was hitched to Mike Locksley and after his firing in October, the path for him to return is unclear at best. He's likely going to be a portal casualty and high-end performer elsewhere in 2027. Many of those top-end prospects that joined him during that 2025 signing cycle for the Terrapins could follow suit.

A splashy hire could potentially attract a big-name quarterback to Maryland, but only if the numbers are right.

Michigan

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

The situation involving Kyle Whittingham is almost untenable with the Wolverines, given how bad this team has looked offensively last season. Saturday's loss to UCLA was Michigan's third straight setback and puts them on the outside of college football's picture with Ohio State to play. Maybe Tommy Carr would stay given his family ties to the program if there's a coaching transition, but Bryce Underwood would assuredly join the open market as a former five-star who's been hampered by inconsistencies as a passer this season.

If Whittingham's retained, the Wolverines must figure out who they want to be offensively in 2027 after moving on from OC Jason Beck earlier this month. Schematically, Michigan's been a mess with freshman running back Savion Hiter being one of the only bright spots.

Michigan State

Projected 2027 starter: Alessio Milivojevic

A captain this season for the Spartans under first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald, Milivojevic will be a fourth-year junior next season with 15 career starters under his belt. While his numbers have been pedestrian compared to other QB1s in the Big Ten, some of that is due to Michigan State losing its top offensive playmaker, Nick Marsh, to Indiana in the portal and struggling to produce in the run game.

For Milivojevic to thrive, the Spartans must be balanced and importantly, spend heavy on talent acquisition in a few weeks to give OC Nick Sheridan an opportunity to flex his pay-calling acumen next fall. The former college quarterback should get a career-best campaign out of Milivojevic with another year under his belt of development with the veteran.

Minnesota

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

Drake Lindsey may have just played his last home game with the Golden Gophers over the weekend against Northwestern since there's a chance the 6-5, 230-pound passer jumps and becomes a coveted option in the portal this cycle. Lindsey hasn't announced his plans, but hasn't re-signed with Minnesota yet and may opt for a bigger spotlight elsewhere within the Power Four to try and enhance his future draft stock.

Lindsey drew early-round buzz for 2027 before the season, but is not listed among the top-11 draft prospects at the position according to CBS Sports' latest player rankings. He was 14-10 as a starter approaching rivalry weekend and may be a good fit in a pro-style scheme elsewhere. Lindsey was one of Minnesota's highest-paid players this season and one source said retention could be too costly. Minnesota also recently fired OC Greg Harbaugh Jr., who was instrumental in getting Lindsey to sign back in the day.

Nebraska

Projected 2027 starter: Anthony Colandrea

Nebraska got the first big decision of its offseason right by re-signing Colandrea for 2027, jumping ahead of potential SEC poachers, according to Matt Rhule. Now comes the one that will determine whether the Huskers can make a jump in the Big Ten for the first time in his tenure -- who's calling plays after the firing of Dana Holgorsen?

Keeping Colandrea gives Nebraska a proven starter whose legs can erase a protection breakdown and turn a busted play into a first down, but more is needed. The next coordinator needs to give him easier answers before the pocket collapses and assist with Nebraska's downfield passing game.

This hire will also shape how Nebraska spends in the portal. Colandrea's return gives the Huskers a head start, but the new coordinator needs to know which offensive linemen and receivers fit what he wants to run. The sooner Rhule makes the hire, the sooner Nebraska can recruit to a coherent plan in January. Rhule already has his quarterback. If he gets the play-caller right, the Huskers could finally be a contender in the conference next fall.

Northwestern

Projected 2027 starter: Aidan Chiles

Prior to his late-season injury this fall that has forced him to miss each of the Wildcats' last three games, Chiles became the eighth straight transfer quarterback to start at Northwestern dating back to Hunter Johnson (2019). For the first time in nearly a decade, however, the Wildcats could have continuity at the position next spring if Chiles uses a fifth-year of eligibility on a return to the program. Much of that likely hinges on Chip Kelly's status as OC and if he'll take another job this cycle.

Chiles, who previously started games for Oregon State and Michigan State, is enjoying arguably the best campaign of his career in Kelly's scheme. He's thrown for 1,898 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception while the veteran play-caller has also made use of his dual-threat ability -- 274 yards rushing, 10 scores. Class of 2027 quarterback commit, RJ Day -- the son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day -- is on the way in, but won't be ready for significant reps as a true freshman.

Ohio State

Projected 2027 starter: Julian Sayin

Buckeye insiders the school could explore portal options if an elite player emerges and there's concern over the timetable for Sayin's return from a shoulder injury. Day took a transfer starter in 2024 (Will Howard), 2025 (Sayin, acquired during the '24 cycle) and may tap free agency again if necessary. The "safe bet" is Sayin, who was one of the Power Four's most efficient signal callers as a Heisman candidate this season before taking a bit hit against Indiana.

Day has not made any coordinators moves yet during a disappointing campaign outside of firing Robby Discher on special teams, but he'll evaluate what's next for Arthur Smith and Matt Patricia on both sides of the football following next week's game against Michigan.

Oregon

Projected 2027 starter: Dylan Raiola

Behind the scenes, the Ducks will "explore" a potential transfer add, but only if it makes sense for the current room and pending offensive coordinator hire, one insider said, who added "it's a toss up" from here before those end-of-season meetings happen. There's also a belief that Dylan Raiola could play himself into a starting role based on how he finishes this season against Washington and in the postseason.

The highs for the former Nebraska transfer have been impressive -- 289 yards and two touchdowns in the second half of a win over USC; 341 yards and four scores against Michigan -- but there have been inconsistent moments too.

Dan Lanning fired play-caller Drew Mehringer after seven games this season and the Ducks have since turned a corner in the passing game. It's unlikely Dante Moore remains at Oregon. Most expect him to take the next step and enter the 2027 NFL Draft. This program's taken several portal passers under Lanning and could potentially land a package deal in January with a transfer-OC combination from elsewhere.

Penn State

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

Rocco Becht's backup since 2025 at Iowa State, Alex Manske -- a former three-star prospect -- missed spring ball after open heart surgery, but threw his first career touchdown pass two weeks ago against Minnesota and the Nittany Lions' coaching staff is high on him. That said, Penn State would like a sure-fire starter with previous experience before tossing Manske in front of live rounds in 2027 given his lack of in-game reps.

There's a belief in Happy Valley, too, that if a perfect fit is not found in the transfer market, Manske will get a chance to be QB1 next season for Matt Campbell. The first commit in Iowa State's 2025 class, Manske's been a part of Campbell's programs for two seasons now and originally had offers from Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Nebraska and others before trusting the Cyclones with his future.

Purdue

Projected 2027 starter: Ryan Browne

Browne's expected to return for his fifth season with the program and third as Purdue's starter. Browne has improved as a passer in 2026 despite a high pressure rate at times and his mistakes. have diminished.

Entering Week 12, Browne's production sat at. 2,418 yards passing, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions compared to fewer yards, touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. Quarterback is not a "worry" this offseason, as one source close to the Boilermakers put it this month. Coach Barry Odom is confident Browne can lift the team next year if offensive line production and re-establishing a dominant rushing attack are concerns that are fixed at Purdue during the spring.

Rutgers

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

Despite just three wins this season, Greg Schiano's returning as coach and has to get his quarterback right next fall considering this team's leading rusher -- Antwan Raymond -- and star wideout KJ Duff are likely off to the NFL as early-rounders.

Redshirt sophomore AJ Surace has struggled as the fill-in for injured Boston College senior transfer Dylan Lonergan and the rest of the current room is inexperienced. The feeling is the Scarlet Knights will go all-in on a plug-and-play transfer under the direction of Kirk Ciarrocca, if he's retained as OC next month.

UCLA

Projected 2027 starter: Nico Iamaleava

Bob Chesney is preparing for a good problem to have next spring with the Bruins.

With incumbent starter Iamaleava's camp expressing interest to return after suffering a season-ending ACL injury this season and Ty Dieffenbach having another year under the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility model, UCLA could be earmarking a sizable chunk of revenue share to pay for both of these quarterbacks. Like many other elites have experienced this season, if you don't have a quality backup, you're losing ground in the national championship picture.

Entering Week 12 before an injury against Michigan, Dieffenbach was 5-0 as UCLA's starter with 1,175 yards passing, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in those games.

USC

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

Who wouldn't want to join the Trojans and play within Lincoln Riley's QB-friendly offense in 2027 within a roster loaded with talent elsewhere? USC's quarterback room takes a turn this offseason when redshirt senior Jayden Maiava and backup Sam Huard, who's playing for his fourth school in five seasons, exhaust their eligibility.

Riley said earlier this month that true freshman Jonas Williams has been receiving "invaluable" reps as the Trojans' scout team quarterback once Huard returned from injury behind Jayden Maiava. Williams is the future of the program, but it would be quite risky for Riley -- given his job pressure nearing the end of Year 5 -- to put all of that on an unproven quarterback. Offer a blank check to whoever this staff identifies as the portal's top prospect at the position and go from there.

Washington

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

Demond Williams Jr. will again be a hot commodity if he enters the portal for another Power Four program in his crosshairs and honestly, that might be the best-case scenario for both parties here after 2026 failed to meet preseason expectations prior to Saturday's win over Indiana.

Coach Jedd Fisch mentioned earlier this month his expectation is to retain as many freshmen and sophomores as possible after the season to try and bring back the Huskies' core nucleus. Williams nearly transferred last cycle, but a huge NIL deal brought him back to Washington. A calculated decision is coming between Fisch and Williams after the season and it'll need to work financially from the school's perspective given the drop in production offensively this fall.

Wisconsin

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

Given the uncertainty concerning Luke Fickell's future, there's expected to be a mass exodus at the position to the portal in a few weeks, giving the Badgers a chance to wipe the slate clean and start new under center in the spring. Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph was recently benched and he was Wisconsin's most important transfer addition last cycle as a major domino.

If Wisconsin makes a change, the next coach will want a say in who runs his offense beyond what's left -- if any -- in the room. Either way, there's space for a veteran or two with starts under their belt to assist next spring. Wisconsin has spent enough offseasons hoping one addition would fix everything and needs multiple options there next fall.