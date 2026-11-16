College football's transfer portal opens Jan. 4 and within the SEC, several teams could be looking for new blood ahead of the 2027 season.

This could be one of the weaker quarterback markets in the transfer portal that we've seen in recent years, but much of that won't be known until mid-December when exit meetings are completed and players make their respective moves. That means teams taking expensive chances on incoming talent or deciding their current situation might be the best move going forward.

Betting on the future is costly and we've already seen how pricey it is to retain elite-tier quarterbacks with star power (ask Mississippi State). For several potential signal-callers entering the portal, 2027 NFL Draft grades will play a pivotal role in decisions.

The job of a general manager within the SEC is not a fun role and this is where numbered heads together in roster discussions hits a fever pitch when the regular season ends. We're doing the unthinkable here and trying to project next season's starting quarterbacks in the SEC for every team 10 months out. Hat tip to several industry insiders at 247Sports who proved to be invaluable sounding boards.

Alabama

Projected 2027 starter: Keelon Russell

The sophomore from Duncanville, Texas has run away with the job this season with impressive fluidity as a passer with enough mobility to keep defenses honest in Ryan Grubb's offense under Kalen DeBoer.

Since the Crimson Tide's loss at Tennessee last month, Russell's thrown nine touchdown passes with two interceptions over Alabama's last three games -- all SEC wins -- and is now responsible for 26 total scores this season. He has first-round ability if his development continues at a program best-suited to flex his full repertoire.

Arkansas

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

There are doubts Arkansas will hitch its wagon to KJ Jackson again after watching him stumble to a 4-6 record this season with a significant sample. Quarterback play is far from the Razorbacks' biggest concern this offseason, but it is something Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks' coaching staff must get this right in January.

Arkansas should be one of several SEC programs shopping for a new starter. It would benefit the Razorbacks to land a veteran who can handle pressure, hit throws downfield and most importantly, operate efficiently. Year 2 is when fans need to see the offense take shape and Jackson's best outing coming in Week 11 against South Carolina is simply too late to reverse season-long opinions.

Auburn

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

It's no secret the Tigers will go big-game hunting this cycle.

Like most teams, however, Auburn's focus is fixing its offensive line before anything works for Alex Golesh. They're going to take a "fresh" approach under center according to one insider connected with the program since there's no plug-and-play option currently on the roster. Tristan Ti'a, a transfer from Oregon State, has more eligibility and is expected to return after backup up Byrum Brown this season, but his reps are limited.

The Tigers need a quarterback who can process quickly and get the ball out given Golesh's scheme. Auburn's bowl-eligible for the first time in three seasons, which is a net positive for a first-year staff, but there are questions about this roster in 2027 that must be answered to continue a step ladder-like trajectory. Three-star prospect Gary Chatman will sign next month, but likely won't see the field during his campaign.

Florida

Projected 2027 starter: Aaron Philo

Rather than rip the offense from the studs in January with a transfer, one insider said it's "50-50" right now on Florida's ultimate plan, pointing to an offense line rebuild being the bigger priority on that side of the football. That's where much of the Gators' offseason spending offensively will be, at least that's the expectation in mid-November for a team that's been on-again, off-again in Jon Sumrall's first campaign.

Offseason transfer Aaron Philo helped Florida get off to a 4-0 start before an injury hampered his progress and led to Tramell Jones providing a spark off the bench. Jones helped the Gators to a win at nationally-ranked Texas before fumbling away his second career start Nov. 7 against Oklahoma with multiple turnovers. Philo, who returned to his starting role against Georgia before throwing two interceptions in the first half last month, was tapped by offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner given the Georgia Tech connection and there's a sense the Gators will give that marriage another try next spring. All bets are off if neither player separates themselves from the other the rest of the way, however.

Georgia

Projected 2027 starter: Ryan Puglisi

Unless the Bulldogs get into the transfer fray and decide to buck tradition under Kirby Smart and pay up for a newcomer, the time has come for Puglisi to take over as QB1 in Athens.

The former four-star signee in the 2024 class has been developed in Mike Bobo's system for three years, spending this season as Gunner Stockton's backup after redshirting as a freshman then appearing in seven games last fall. The Bulldogs should feel confident he can operate this offense moving forward as Stockton departs having exhausted his eligibility.

Going to the portal would mean Georgia's outing for someone who can come in for QB1 reps and Smart hasn't done that since signing JT Daniels and Jamie Newman the same cycle in 2020.

Kentucky

Projected 2027 starter: Kenny Minchey

While his first season with the Wildcats isn't ending the way he would've liked, Minchey's been an ideal distributor in Joe Sloan's offense and leader for first-year coach Will Stein at Kentucky.

Consecutive losses in November derailed this team's CFP path, but Minchey's decision-making remains elite and simply needs more help The former Notre Dame transfer has thrown for 2,160 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 starts and will be one of the league's top retuning players at his position in the spring.

LSU

Projected 2027 starter: Sam Leavitt

This was perhaps the toughest call on the list, especially in light of Leavitt again turning the ball over in the red zone multiple times in a showcase game.

But I ask whether it's worth blowing everything up offensively and going back to the portal for another quarterback? Both parties need to be in agreement here. That's how one source put it when asked about how Lane Kiffin will play his quarterback hand this offseason prior to Saturday night's loss to Texas. The Tigers fell short of CFP expectations with its transfer signal caller, who made critical error after critical error in high-pressure situations against some of the top teams on the schedule. LSU knew Leavitt's gunslinger-like play, however, and that's part of what makes him unique.

For Kiffin's system to work, Leavitt will need to play a more controlled style as a passer in 2027 and most of all, be a bit more confident from the pocket. He took too many shots to the body this fall, evidenced by 337 yards rushing on 98 carries (3.4 YPC) and eight touchdowns. Landen Clark and Husan Longstreet could return, too, and top-100 recruit Peyton Houston is expected to sign next month.

Mississippi State

Projected 2027 starter: Kamario Taylor

How impactful was Super Kamario on the Bulldogs' season? Mississippi State was 4-0 in games he started this fall prior to a 56-23 setback against Alabama on Oct. 3 that started off a significant turf toe situation for its start quarterback. That was the first of six consecutive losses heading into Saturday's home bout with Tennessee Tech and explains why Taylor's returning on an eye-watering deal in excess of $6 million.

Prior to suffering what resulted in a season-ending injury against the Crimson Tide, Taylor was on a record-setting pace in Starkville as one of the Heisman frontrunners. He's more important to the program's success than coach Jeff Lebby and that's not something muttered lightly. Lebby's 11-24 with the Bulldogs entering Week 12 and understands his future is directly tied to Mississippi State's success in 2027 with Taylor running the show.

Missouri

Projected 2027 starter: Austin Simmons

One of several signal-callers to officially put the retention pen to paper this season, Simmons will be back for the Tigers after a notable first campaign at Missouri. Simmons is tied for the SEC lead with 21 touchdown passes.

"Any time you can return a quarterback in this league, that's a huge deal," Drinkwitz said earlier this moth. "In this day and age, you have to have a quarterback. ... The teams in contention for the SEC Championships and College Football Playoff, most have a returning starting quarterbacks, or at least a quarterback that's been in their system because those reps add up. For us, we'll be in that mold next year."

Oklahoma

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

Will Jason Witten have the interim OC tag removed and be the guy calling plays next season for the Sooners? If that happens, Witten would've convincing general manager Jim Nagy and coach Brent Venables there's a quarterback in the market that would fit what he wants to run in Norman.

After grabbing John Mateer and former play-caller Ben Arbuckle from the Group of Six two cycles ago, there's always the package deal route again if Nagy/Venables believe it can work. The most important aspect of Oklahoma's quarterback situation is that Venables must be hands-off during the season so he can focus on the programs bread and butter -- his side of the football. Look for a Group of Six proven threat in the portal to land at Oklahoma, one who must work out for Venables -- or else.

Ole Miss

Projected 2027 starter: Deuce Knight

This could go one of two ways for the Rebels. Those close to the program say there's a surge of momentum behind Knight, the former Auburn transfer who is playing behind Trinidad Chambliss this season -- or Ole Miss may choose to jump in the portal sweepstakes for one of the bigger guns available this portal cycle.

Much of that depends on who's out there and schematic fit with offensive coordinator John David Baker. One insider said there's growing confidence that 2027 commit Keegan Croucher is going to find his way to the field sooner rather than later in Oxford, promising given the legacy and production void Chambliss leaves after finishing his career this month against Mississippi State and bowl season.

South Carolina

Projected 2027 starter: LaNorris Sellers

A first-round NFL Draft grade might be the only thing that gets LaNorris Sellers out of Columbia after this season. Multiple sources told CBS Sports earlier this month that South Carolina and Sellers' camp have opened conversations about a return in 2027, and there's plenty of reason for both sides to see where those talks go as long as OC Kendal Briles stays put.

Then there's his brother, Jayden Sellers, who returns from a season-ending knee injury. The chance to play alongside him on offense carries weight, especially after the injury cut into their time on the field together.

If Sellers gets a first-round grade at season's end, he's not expected to come back. In the event Sellers does turn pro, the Gamecocks could be another team fishing for a transfer since backup Cutter Woods doesn't appear to be a natural fit in Briles' offense.

Tennessee

Projected 2027 starter: George MacIntyre

Josh Heupel's top quarterbacks in Knoxville have all been transfers, but the Vols' coaching staff was hoping that going young at the position this season with the combination of top-flight Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre would establish long-term continuity under center. One insider characterized the situation at Tennessee with "multiple layers" and said "all options" are on the table following Brandon's injury and ultimate benching this season, though he came in relief of an injured MacIntyre in Saturday's road win at Texas A&M.

The five-star freshman was supposed to be the future of the program, but it's been MacIntyre who has shown more consistency and ability to operate the offense. How MacIntyre performs against LSU, Vanderbilt and potentially in the College Football Playoff will go a long way in determining Tennessee's quarterback moves this cycle.

Brandon wants to start and the Vols are trying to keep him engaged. Could Tennessee go after an immediate transfer replacement to top the depth chart in January? Will the Vols enter spring practice with another Brandon vs. MacIntyre competition? This is one of the hardest projections to make in the conference and it may depend on who's out there for the taking in the portal.

Texas

Projected 2027 starter: KJ Lacey

The tentative expectation inside the program at Texas is Arch Manning turning pro after the College Football Playoff this season, leaving the Longhorns with this ready-to-step-up sophomore as the next option.

There was talk earlier this fall of Steve Sarkisian potentially going with Lacey if Manning's inconsistency lingered, but Manning has mostly picked it up down the stretch and is playing at a top-end level late in games. Lacey has made three appearances this season as a former four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle out of Alabama and has seen his share of quality reps during practice as the team's primary No. 2. Next season will be his third in Sarkisian's scheme and he should be comfortable as a probable first-time starter in September.

Texas A&M

Projected 2027 starter: Transfer

The ship has sailed on Marcel Reed as Texas A&M's starter in 2027. After a tumultuous season offensively, what exactly would Mike Elko be buying with another year of this same quarterback and play-caller combination? The pairing with Holmon Wiggins hasn't worked and the Aggies' place near the bottom of the SEC in several offensive categories makes it a tough sell on convincing the fan base to prepare for Year 3 of Reed as QB1 in College Station.

Texas A&M needs a quarterback who can keep the offense on schedule and make defenses pay as a passer, especially on third down. The Aggies have the resources to land one of the top quarterbacks in this portal cycle. With that kind of spending power, Elko should have his pick of several proven starters.

And about that -- who calls plays for the next guy? This decision might be more important than who's playing quarterback. Elko's loyalty to Wiggins could buy his coordinator another season, but if you're investing in a new quarterback, this is the time to decide who gives him the best chance to win at an elite level.

Vanderbilt

Projected 2027 starter: Jared Curtis

Growing pains were expected for the five-star freshman this season and Curtis only has four touchdown passes with six interceptions in six starts against SEC competition. However, he's shown enough flashes to suggest the program's heavy investment in him was warranted and there's optimism that next season -- with another full offseason of schematic mastery under his belt -- that the Commodores can get back to bowl eligibility under Clark Lea.

Building around Curtis and strengthening the offensive front are priorities in the transfer portal this cycle.