Prospective recruits to the UCLA football team from a high school in Riverside County, Calif. have been identified by Pasadena Police as suspects in the alleged theft of jewelry and cash from the Colorado locker room during their loss to UCLA in late October. According to a report by USA Today, the case has been turned over to the juvenile division of the local district attorney's office, but no arrests have been made.

The suspects, who were not named, are prospective UCLA recruits from Beaumont High School in Riverside County. In a statement, UCLA said the suspects were not on an official recruiting visit during the Bruins' 28-16 win over the Buffaloes, when several members of Colorado's team reported they were missing cash and jewelry in the post-game locker room.

"We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on October 28," read a statement by the Beaumont Unified School District. "We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, District, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event, the District is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police Department's investigation."

Following the theft, Colorado coach Deion Sanders called for the Rose Bowl to reimburse the players who had valuables stolen, but Pasadena Police stated a week after the theft that some of the stolen items had been returned to the victims of the theft.