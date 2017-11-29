Proud Larry's brings Cajun cooking to Oxford for Ole Miss gamedays

Ole Miss football is a tradition in Oxford, and every tradition requires some good food. Proud Larry's is a restaurant headed up by a chef from Louisiana, and his Cajun roots are apparent. Whether it's a pizza topped with andouille sausage, a catfish po boy or the Cajun staple of shrimp and grits, there's something for everyone in this local restaurant.

The Bayou Larry Pizza is covered with marinara, onions, peppers, tomatoes and mozzarella, before the essential andouille sausage and crawfish tops it off. The catfish po boy is seared and baked before before being served with remoulade sauce and fries.

The signature dish, however, is the shrimp and grits. Made with cheese grits, onions, peppers, mushrooms, andouille sausage and, of course, shrimp, they're all simmered together in a creole sauce that adds a bit of kick.

At Proud Larry's, it's all about the food, and that's made clear in the pride they take in their dishes. Cajun food is a staple of the south, and Proud Larry's is an apt a name as any for a chef that cares so deeply about the product. Ole Miss fans can relax and watch a game, but they won't lose any of the taste if they want to eat out for football Saturday.