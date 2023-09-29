Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Illinois 2-2, Purdue 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is out to stop a 4-game streak of losses at home.

Purdue gave up the first points and the most points on Friday evening. They suffered a brutal 38-17 defeat at the hands of Wisconsin. Purdue has struggled against Wisconsin recently, as Friday's matchup was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Purdue got a solid performance out of Tyrone Tracy, who rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Illinois also gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They secured a 23-17 W over FAU.

Luke Altmyer looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 303 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a touchdown. That's the first time this season that Altmyer threw for 300+ passing yards. Illinois got help from Isaiah Williams who showed off his sure hands for 120 receiving yards.

Illinois' victory bumped their season record to 2-2 while Purdue's loss dropped theirs to 1-3.

While only Illinois took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Purdue going off as just a 1 point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Illinois: they have a less-than-stellar 0-4 record against the spread this season.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both the pair have no problem gaining yardage. The Boilermakers haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 397.2 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Fighting Illini struggle in that department as they've been averaging 394.8 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Purdue is a slight 1-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Illinois.