Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Minnesota 5-4, Purdue 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: NBC

What to Know

Purdue will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Purdue Boilermakers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Purdue gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They took a serious blow against Michigan, falling 41-13. The over/under was set at 53.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Minnesota went for two against Illinois on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the match. Minnesota was just a hair shy of victory and fell 27-26 to Illinois. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from Athan Kaliakmanis, who threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Even if they lost, Minnesota's defense sure didn't make it easy: Illinois' QB was sacked five times before it was all said and done. Jah Joyner was especially locked on to Illinois' QB and sacked him twice.

Purdue's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 13.7 points per game. As for Minnesota, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4.

In addition to losing their last games, Purdue and Minnesota failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 3-6 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-1 ATS vs. Purdue across their last five meetings.

Purdue was able to grind out a solid win over Minnesota in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, winning 20-10. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Minnesota turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Purdue, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Boilermakers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Purdue.