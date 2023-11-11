Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Minnesota 5-4, Purdue 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.03

What to Know

Minnesota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Minnesota went for two against Illinois on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the game. Minnesota and Illinois were almost perfectly matched up, but Minnesota suffered an agonizing 27-26 defeat. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from Athan Kaliakmanis, who threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Even if they lost, Minnesota's defense sure didn't make it easy: Illinois' QB was sacked five times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Jah Joyner and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Purdue's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Purdue lost to Michigan, and Purdue lost bad. The score wound up at 41-13. The over/under was set at 53.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Purdue, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-7.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. The pair have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 3-6.

Minnesota came up short against Purdue in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 20-10. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Purdue's Devin Mockobee, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. Now that Minnesota knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2-point favorite against Purdue, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Boilermakers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Purdue.

Oct 01, 2022 - Purdue 20 vs. Minnesota 10

Oct 02, 2021 - Minnesota 20 vs. Purdue 13

Nov 20, 2020 - Minnesota 34 vs. Purdue 31

Sep 28, 2019 - Minnesota 38 vs. Purdue 31

Nov 10, 2018 - Minnesota 41 vs. Purdue 10

Oct 07, 2017 - Purdue 31 vs. Minnesota 17

Nov 05, 2016 - Minnesota 44 vs. Purdue 31

Oct 10, 2015 - Minnesota 41 vs. Purdue 13

Injury Report for Purdue

Daniel Johnson: questionable (Undisclosed)

Scotty Humpich: out (Undisclosed)

Luke Griffin: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Marquis Wilson: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

OC Brothers: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Mershawn Rice: Out for the Season (Foot)

Damarjhe Lewis: out (Undisclosed)

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen: out (Undisclosed)

Jahmal Edrine: Out for the Season (Knee)

Mahamane Moussa: out (Undisclosed)

Marcus Mbow: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Max Klare: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Minnesota