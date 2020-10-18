Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the school announced. Brohm's positive test comes just six days before the Boilermakers are scheduled to open their 2020 football season against Iowa as the Big Ten returns to the field.

"During Purdue's daily COVID-19 testing on Sunday, Oct. 18, head football coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive result via an antigen test, we are awaiting confirmation via a PCR test," the school's statement said. "He informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation."

Brohm is among a group of several power conference college football coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Florida State coach Mike Norvell missed his team's loss to Miami on Sept. 26 after testing positive, while Kansas coach Les Miles has missed the Jayhawks' last two games after testing positive for the virus. On Saturday, Florida coach Dan Mullen announced he tested positive for the virus, as well. Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive last week but subsequently tested negative three times and was able to coach during the Crimson Tide's win over Georgia last night.

There is no guarantee yet that Brohm will have to miss Purdue's game against Iowa, which is set for 3:30 ET on Saturday. As the school noted, confirmation of the result is pending via a PCR test. Brohm, 49, is entering his fourth season as Purdue's coach. He's amassed a 17-21 record at the school after going 30-10 during three seasons as Western Kentucky's coach.