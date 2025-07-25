Purdue safety Tahj Ra-El is accused of leaking his team's playbook to an opposing quarterback, according to On3. The report shows alleged messages between Ra-El and UTSA quarterback Owen McCown, seeming to show the former Memphis safety sharing coverages and signals from the Tigers' defense.

The Roadrunners defeated the Tigers 44-36 on Nov. 2, 2024.

Purdue athletics released a statement on their transfer, saying, "Our coaching staff sees the scenario as being mischaracterized and does not have any concerns moving forward."

American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti dismissed the severity of the reports, saying, "I'm aware of the situation. I've had very open dialogue with (UTSA) coach (Jeff) Traylor and (Memphis) coach (Ryan) Silverfield about it. They're going to address it. There's not really much to this story. I think a lot of it has been sensationalized and is much ado about nothing."

Ra-El has not commented on the accusations.

Ra-El announced intentions to transfer from Memphis on Oct. 9. He signed with Purdue during the winter transfer period, after spending three seasons with Old Dominion and transferring to Memphis for the 2024 season.

The safety played in four games for Memphis, with his last game coming against Navy on Sept. 21. He finished the year with 13 tackles and an interception.