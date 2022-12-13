Purdue has found its replacement for Jeff Brohm in the familiar confines of the Big Ten West, hiring Illinois' defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to be the Boilermakers' next head coach. Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest active head coach at the FBS level as the former Colorado safety now has his chance to lead a program following a wildly successful 2022 season with Illinois.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Walters said Tuesday in an announcement by the school. "Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!"

Walters was hired by Bret Bielema to lead Illinois' defense after a successful stint at Missouri that saw him work on the staff for both Gary Pinkel and Eli Drinkwitz. In 2022, the Fighting Illini had one of the top defenses in the nation, ranking No. 1 in the country in scoring defense (12.3 points per game allowed) and No. 2 in yards per play allowed (4.26). Seven of Illinois' 12 opponents in 2022 were held to 10 points or less and five opposing offenses failed to score a touchdown against Walters' defense. The Illinois defense had two players receive CBS Sports All-America honors at the end of the season, highlighted by first team selection Devon Witherspoon at cornerback.

CBS Sports will update this story with more shortly