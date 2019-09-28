Purdue star wide receiver Rondale Moore carted to locker room with apparent knee injury

The player that Purdue could least afford to lose was carted off the field and taken to the locker room on Saturday. Star receiver Rondale Moore left in the first half of the Boilermakers' game against Minnesota after hyperextending his left knee on a route. Moore was shoved in the back by a defender, lost his balance and landed awkwardly on his left knee as he tried to catch himself.

After being taken to the Boilermakers' medical tent, Moore was carted off the field. While there's no official word on the extent of his injury, suffice it to say it would be surprising if he returned this afternoon. He left the game with two catches for 18 yards.

On the same play, no less, Purdue also lost quarterback Elijah Sindelar to an apparent shoulder injury when he was sacked. Sindelar, who just returned to the starting lineup after sitting the past two weeks with a concussion, was immediately taken to the locker room. He emerged later wearing a sling around his arm.

Both losses are substantial, but Moore is devastating. He led the team with 369 yards receiving and two touchdowns, but was one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football and a consensus 2018 All-American and a preseason All-American selection this year.