Purdue star receiver Rondale Moore is coming back to college football after all. Moore announced on Thursady that he plans to opt back in to the 2020 college football season after he opted out in early August when the college football season was up in the air. The dynamic speedster made the announcement in an appearance on ESPN's "College Football Live", citing the Big Ten's COVID-19 testing advancements ahead of the league's Oct. 24 restart.

"I think it's important for me to come back and compete and just show what a competitor I am," Moore said. "I think it's important for me just to go out there with my teammates and fulfill the promise I made to them when I came here as a freshman, and to my coaches as well."

The Big Ten is planning for its teams to play eight regular season games in eight weeks, capped by a ninth game for all teams the weekend of the conference championship game. That should give Moore ample opportunity to build upon a prolific freshman season in 2018.

The former four-star prospect caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman while also running 21 times for 213 yards and another two scores. He was named first-team All-American selection as a freshman. But Moore played just four games as a sophomore in 2019 because of a hamstring injury.

His return is a huge boost for the Boilermakers, who slipped to 4-8 last season in coach Jeff Brohm's third year as coach with Moore out for most of the season. Brohm expressed his delight in Moore's decision in a message posted to Twitter on Thursday.

"We are excited to have Rondale rejoin our team," Brohm wrote. "He is a player of unique talents and character, and everyone knows how much he loves to compete. Rondale is focused and driven to be the best, and we know that he is ready to show the world that he is better than ever."