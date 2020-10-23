Purdue will kick off its 2020 season against Iowa without star wide receiver Rondale Moore. The university announced on Friday that Moore would not be available against the Hawkeyes, but did not give a specific reasons or additional information.

Moore returns this season as one of college football's most electrifying playmakers. He initially opted out of playing due to the uncertainty surrounding the football season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he chose to opt back in after the Big Ten announced it would indeed have a football season in the fall.

One of the best freshmen in the country in 2018, Moore led the Boilermakers with 1,258 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns. He also had 213 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and was a key contributor in the return game. He appeared in only four games last season, however, due to a season-ending knee injury he suffered against Minnesota.

The news of Moore's absence comes the same week that coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19. Brohm will not be able to coach from the sidelines, but the school filed an appeal with the NCAA Football Rules Committee to allow Brohm to communicate with his staff during the game. It's not known yet whether that appeal was granted.