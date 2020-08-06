Watch Now: Reaction: Greg Rousseau Miami Defensive End Opts Out of 2020 Season ( 4:41 )

Purdue has lost its best offensive weapon on Thursday as star wide receiver Rondale Moore announced that he plans to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. A first-team All-American selection as a true freshman in 2018, Moore was unable to double up on his successes last season but is nevertheless one of the top playmakers in the country.

"Being a Boilermaker has been everything I hoped for and more," Moore said in a statement. "We've experienced some great moments together. The entire staff and university have helped me grow not only as a football player, but also as a man.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound redshirt sophomore exploded in 2018 when he had 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver, 213 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and 662 yards on kickoff returns. His 2019 season ended after just four games as he suffered a knee injury against Minnesota. He had 29 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns before taking a redshirt.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude."

"We want to thank Rondale for his contributions to Purdue football and the many memorable moments he gave Boilermaker fans during his time here. From the moment he first took the field, he electrified Ross-Ade Stadium and college football with his record-breaking performances and unique ability," coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. "He always represented our program with class and dignity, and we fully support him and his family as he pursues his professional future. Rondale is a special player and person, and we know he will be a star at the next level and beyond."

Moore is the latest in a string of high-profile stars who have opted out of the 2020 college football season. Penn State linebacker and Miami (FL) defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau announced their intentions on Thursday. They joined Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman as stars who will sit out in favor of preparing for the NFL Draft.