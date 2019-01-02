Purdue super fan Tyler Trent dies after battle with bone cancer
Trent's story was featured prior to Purdue's 29-point upset of Ohio State in October
Tyler Trent, the Purdue super fan who became an inspiration after his story was featured prior to the Boilermakers' 29-point win over Ohio State in October, has died at 20.
Trent was diagnosed with osteosarcoma -- a form of bone cancer -- while in high school after breaking his arm playing frisbee. He became one of the faces of Purdue football this season when he joined the team in the locker room. Prior to the the Ohio State game, he predicted that the Boilermakers would spring the improbable upset over the Buckeyes.
After the win, Trent -- who worked as a writer for the Purdue student newspaper -- began writing a book. The Upset chronicles his life between his initial diagnosis and his final days, including the impact he made on society. According to the book's website, a portion of every book sold is going toward cancer research, with the goal of reaching $1 million.
His impact wasn't just felt within the Purdue football program. Trent started a program called Teens with a Cause, which helps families of cancer patients with household activities like mowing the lawn.
Trent's story, legacy and courage to fight cancer while making an impact is an inspiration that will live on in the Purdue community forever.
