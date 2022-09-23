Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Purdue

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 2-2; Purdue 1-2

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Boilermakers as they fell 32-29 to the Syracuse Orange last week. Despite the defeat, Purdue had strong showings from QB Aidan O'Connell, who passed for three TDs and 424 yards on 55 attempts, and WR Charlie Jones, who caught 11 passes for one TD and 188 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Jones' 55-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic's and the UCF Knights' contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Florida Atlantic was thoroughly outmatched 24 to nothing in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Florida Atlantic as they lost 40-14. QB N'Kosi Perry had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 108 yards passing.

Purdue is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Boilermakers are now 1-2 while the Owls sit at 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 356.3 on average. Florida Atlantic has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with ten passing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 20-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.