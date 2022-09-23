The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Florida Atlantic is 2-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Purdue's two losses this season have come by a combined 7 points against Penn State and Syracuse, while FAU has two blowout wins, a nail-biting loss to Ohio and then a blowout loss to in-state rivals UCF last week. This is the first time these programs have met in football and both teams are coming off games where they failed to cover the spread.

The Boilermakers are favored by 20 points in the latest Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 61.5.

Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic spread: Purdue -20

Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 61.5 points

What you need to know about Purdue

It was close but no cigar for the Boilermakers as they fell 32-29 to the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Purdue had strong showings from quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who passed for three touchdowns and 424 yards on 55 attempts, and wide receiver Charlie Jones, who caught 11 passes for one TD and 188 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was O'Connell's 55-yard TD bomb to Jones in the fourth quarter.

After a breakout season where he threw for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns a year ago, O'Connell is having another prolific season with 1,000 passing yards and eight touchdowns against just one interception over the first three weeks. The Boilermakers have outgained their opponents by a total of 575 yards through the first three games of the season but have been undone by penalties in their losses, combining for 23 penalties and 245 yards of lost yardage against Penn State and Syracuse.

What you need to know about Florida Atlantic

There was early excitement for Florida Atlantic after they claimed the game's first points on Saturday, but it was the UCF Knights who ended up claiming the real prize. Florida Atlantic has to be aching after a bruising 40-14 loss to UCF. This game was a close 16-14 at the break, but unfortunately for the Owls it sure didn't stay that way. Quarterback N'Kosi Perry had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once and averaging only 3.72 yards per passing attempt.

However, Perry had been highly effective in his first three starts of the year, throwing for 879 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions while adding two more touchdowns on the ground. The former Miami starter threw for 2,771 yards and 20 touchdowns with just seven interceptions while adding four rushing touchdowns last season in his first year with the program.

