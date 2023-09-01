The Purdue Boilermakers and Fresno State Bulldogs will both have new quarterbacks under center when they square off in a season opener on Saturday afternoon. Purdue reached the Big Ten title game last year, while Fresno State won its final nine games en route to a 10-4 campaign. The Bulldogs claimed the Mountain West Conference title before capping the season off with a victory in the LA Bowl. This is the first-ever meeting between the Boilermakers and Bulldogs.

Kickoff at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette is set for noon ET. The Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Fresno State odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Purdue vs. Fresno State spread: Purdue -3.5

Purdue vs. Fresno State over/under: 47.5 points

Purdue vs. Fresno State money line: Purdue -180, Fresno State +150

Why Purdue can cover



Purdue might have lost quarterback Aidan O'Connell, but the program still has plenty of momentum after reaching the Big Ten title game last year. The Boilermakers replaced O'Connell with Texas transfer Hudson Card, who played in 20 games (five starts) for the Longhorns over the past two seasons. Card has 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 194 career attempts, racking up 303 yards and three touchdowns in a win over West Virginia last year.

He has some returning production behind him, with sophomore running back Devin Mockobee racking up 968 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Senior wide receiver TJ Sheffield is also back after catching 46 passes for 480 yards and four scores last year. Purdue is 10-4 in its last 14 Saturday games, and having home-field advantage is extremely important in Week 1.

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State has the third-longest active winning streak in the FBS after rattling off nine consecutive victories last year. The Bulldogs claimed the Mountain West Conference title and won the LA Bowl during their 10-4 campaign. UCF transfer Mikey Keene will be the starting quarterback after beating out Logan Fife, Joshua Wood and Jayden Mandal.

Keene started 10 games as a freshman for UCF in 2021, completing 63.6% of his passes for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior running back Malik Sherrod is ready to take a step forward as the lead back after rushing for 428 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role last year. Fresno State has covered the spread in five of its last six games, while Purdue has only covered twice in its last eight contests.

