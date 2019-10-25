Purdue vs. Illinois: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Purdue 2-5; Illinois 3-4

What to Know

Purdue is 3-1 against Illinois since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Purdue and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers will be hoping to build upon the 46-7 win they picked up against Illinois the last time they played in October of last year.

Purdue didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 26-20 to Iowa last week. Purdue's loss came about despite a quality game from WR David Bell, who caught 13 passes for 197 yards and one TD. QB Jack Plummer's longest connection was to Bell for 54 yards in the. Bell has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Illinois has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but the Fighting Illini made off with a 24-23 victory over Wisconsin. For the Fighting Illini, this is just revenge for the 49-20 defeat they suffered against Wisconsin the last time they faced one another Oct. 20 of last year.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Illinois' win lifted them to 3-4 while Purdue's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if the Fighting Illini can repeat their recent success or if the Boilermakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Purdue have won three out of their last four games against Illinois.