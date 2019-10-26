Purdue vs. Illinois: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Purdue vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Purdue 2-5; Illinois 3-4
What to Know
Purdue is 3-1 against Illinois since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Purdue and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers will be hoping to build upon the 46-7 win they picked up against Illinois the last time they played in October of last year.
Last week, Purdue was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Iowa 26-20. A silver lining for Purdue was the play of WR David Bell, who caught 13 passes for 197 yards and one TD. QB Jack Plummer's longest connection was to Bell for 54 yards in the. Bell has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Wisconsin 24-23. Wisconsin can consider this payback for the 49-20 defeat they dealt the Fighting Illini the last time the teams encountered one another October of last year.
The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Illinois' win lifted them to 3-4 while Purdue's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if the Fighting Illini can repeat their recent success or if the Boilermakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Boilermakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Boilermakers, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Purdue have won three out of their last four games against Illinois.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Purdue 46 vs. Illinois 7
- Nov 04, 2017 - Purdue 29 vs. Illinois 10
- Oct 08, 2016 - Purdue 34 vs. Illinois 31
- Nov 07, 2015 - Illinois 48 vs. Purdue 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
USC rallies on road to survive Colorado
It's rarely easy with USC these days, but the Trojans rallied to beat a feisty Colorado underdog
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 9
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 9 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Colorado pick, live stream
Colorado looks for its first win over USC
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, best expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
What to watch on the Week 9 slate
Your complete guide to the biggest college football games to keep an eye on in Week 9
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game