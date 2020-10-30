It's a Big Ten West battle when the Purdue Boilermakers visit the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. The Boilermakers (1-0) won their conference opener for the first time since 2011 when they beat Iowa 24-20 behind 282 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The Illini were throttled 45-7 by No. 14 Wisconsin in their opener, but quarterback Brandon Peters led the team to a bowl last year after transferring in from Michigan. The status of star Purdue receiver Rondale Moore for this matchup is up in the air. He missed Purdue's opener for undisclosed reasons and coach Jeff Brohm hasn't confirmed if he'll play this week or not.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. William Hill lists the Boilermakers as 7.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5.

Purdue vs. Illinois spread: Purdue -7.5

Purdue vs. Illinois over-under: 58.5

Purdue vs. Illinois money line: Purdue -270, Illinois +230

PUR: WR David Bell has 48 catches for 480 yards in his past four games.

ILLINOIS: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe averaged 19.2 yards per catch last season.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue is 5-0 against the spread in its past five games overall, and O'Connell has confidence after leading another comeback victory. The junior has played in five games, but has led the team back from fourth-quarter deficits to win three times. He hit David Bell for the winning score against the Hawkeyes, and Bell had 13 catches for 121 yards and three scores. Bell was named the conference's Freshman of the Year after posting 1,035 yards last season.

The Boilermakers are 5-1 ATS in their last six after passing for more than 280 yards in the previous game, and they also moved it on the ground, with Zander Horvath rushing for 129. The defense allowed 460 yards to the Hawkeyes but held them to a field goal in the second half and forced two turnovers, including a fumble to set up the winning drive. Linebacker Jaylan Alexander forced a fumble and had a team-high 10 tackles, while end George Karlaftis had a sack.

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois is 6-2 against the spread in its past eight conference games, and Peters is one of numerous players back from last season's bowl team. The senior was limited to 87 yards passing and ran for 75 in the opener, but he threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, with just eight interceptions. He has a talented group of receivers, including Josh Imatorbhebhe, who had team highs with 36 catches, 634 yards and nine scores in 2019.

The Fighting Illini are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog, and running back Mike Epstein totaled 58 yards on nine touches against a tough Wisconsin defense. Sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes was a star against the Badgers, recording a team-high 11 tackles, a sack and returning a fumble for the Illini's only touchdown. Nose tackle Roderick Perry also is a disruptive force, and he had half a sack and spent a lot of time in the Badgers' backfield.

