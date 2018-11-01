Purdue vs. Iowa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)

Current records: Purdue 4-4; Iowa 6-2

What to Know

On Saturday Purdue will take on Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Purdue are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

After a string of four wins, Purdue's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 13-23 loss against Michigan St..

Meanwhile, if Iowa were riding high off their 23-0 takedown of Maryland two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Iowa were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-30 to Penn St. The match was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but Iowa were outplayed the rest of the way.

Both teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Boilermakers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

This season, Purdue are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Iowa, they are 5-1-1 against the spread

Series History

Iowa have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Purdue.