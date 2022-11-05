Who's Playing

Iowa @ Purdue

Current Records: Iowa 4-4; Purdue 5-3

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Purdue and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Purdue came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers two weeks ago, falling 35-24. Purdue was down 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Purdue back was the mediocre play of QB Aidan O'Connell, who did not have his best game: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 216 more yards than your opponent like Iowa did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took down the Northwestern Wildcats 33-13. Iowa QB Spencer Petras was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 220 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Petras had some trouble finding his footing against the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Special teams collected 15 points for the Hawkeyes. K Drew Stevens delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Purdue is now 5-3 while Iowa sits at 4-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue comes into the game boasting the 17th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at seven. But Iowa is even better: they rank second in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa.