The Purdue Boilermakers will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Wisconsin when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. Purdue still controls its destiny in the Big Ten West and had a bye week to regroup following its loss to the Badgers. The Hawkeyes snapped their four-game losing streak with a blowout win against Northwestern last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Iowa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 38.5. Before entering any Iowa vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Iowa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Iowa vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Iowa spread: Purdue -3.5

Purdue vs. Iowa over/under: 38.5 points

Purdue vs. Iowa money line: Purdue -170, Iowa +143

Purdue vs. Iowa picks: See picks here

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue's bye week came at the perfect time, as it gave the team a week to re-focus following its loss to Wisconsin. The Boilermakers had rattled off four consecutive wins prior to that setback, and they still control their destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa has been held to 14 points or fewer in five games this season, so it will be tough for the Hawkeyes to match Purdue's firepower.

Senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 2,270 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, connecting with senior wide receiver Charlie Jones 72 times for 840 yards and nine scores. They are one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country, while Iowa's Spencer Petras has thrown more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3). Purdue has won four of the last five meetings between these teams, covering the spread in all five contests.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is coming off its best offensive performance of the season, cracking the 30-point mark for the first time in 2022. Petras threw for 220 yards and a touchdown while not throwing an interception. O'Connell threw three interceptions against Wisconsin in his last game, and he will be facing one of the best defenses in the conference on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes held Northwestern to 177 total yards, including just 18 rushing yards on 37 attempts. They have now held six teams to 13 points or less, which is going to make it difficult for Purdue to cover this spread. Iowa still has a chance to appear in a bowl game this season, giving the Hawkeyes plenty of motivation on Saturday. Their style tends to match up well on the road, as they have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 road games.

How to make Iowa vs. Purdue picks

The model has simulated Purdue vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Purdue vs. Iowa spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.