The Purdue Boilermakers will try to bounce back from their disappointing loss at Wisconsin when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. Purdue had rattled off four consecutive wins prior to its 35-24 setback against the Badgers. Iowa was able to get back to the .500 mark this season with its 33-13 win over the Wildcats last week, so it needs two more wins to become bowl eligible.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Boilermakers are listed as 3.5-point favorite in the latest Purdue vs. Iowa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

Purdue vs. Iowa spread: Purdue -3.5

Purdue vs. Iowa over/under: 39.5 points

Purdue vs. Iowa money line: Purdue -170, Iowa +143

Why Purdue can cover

Iowa's lack of offense has been an issue in recent years against Purdue, as the Boilermakers have covered the spread in five consecutive meetings between these teams. The Hawkeyes have picked up wins over a pair of bad Big Ten opponents, but they also suffered blowout losses to Michigan and Ohio State. Two of Purdue's three losses have come by a combined seven points, so the Boilermakers have established themselves as the much better team in this matchup.

Senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 2,270 yards and 15 touchdowns, while freshman running back Devin Mockobee is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Iowa has been held to 14 points or less in five of its eight games this season, and it had not broken the 30-point mark until last week's win against Northwestern. The Boilermakers have won five of their last seven games and are prepared to cruise to a win on Saturday afternoon.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is coming off its best offensive performance of the season, cracking the 30-point mark for the first time in 2022. Petras threw for 220 yards and a touchdown while not throwing an interception. O'Connell threw three interceptions against Wisconsin in his last game, and he will be facing one of the best defenses in the conference on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes held Northwestern to 177 total yards, including just 18 rushing yards on 37 attempts. They have now held six teams to 13 points or less, which is going to make it difficult for Purdue to cover this spread. Iowa still has a chance to appear in a bowl game this season, giving the Hawkeyes plenty of motivation on Saturday. Their style tends to match up well on the road, as they have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 road games.

How to make Iowa vs. Purdue picks

