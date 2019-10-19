Purdue vs. Iowa odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from advanced computer

The Iowa Hawkeyes are eager to forget the bitter taste of back-to-back close losses against ranked Big Ten teams Saturday when they host the Purdue Boilermakers at noon ET at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is ranked No. 23 in the country at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference, while Purdue is 2-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. Iowa lost to No. 10 Penn State 17-12 last week, and dropped a 10-3 decision to No. 19 Michigan the week before. Purdue, meanwhile, downed Maryland 40-14 last week to snap a three-game slide. The Hawkeyes are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 48. Before you make any Purdue vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has taken into account that Iowa boasts one of the better defenses in the Big Ten, ranking fourth in the league allowing just 10.2 points per game as well as fourth in total defense at 260.8 yards allowed per game.

The model has taken into account that Iowa boasts one of the better defenses in the Big Ten, ranking fourth in the league allowing just 10.2 points per game as well as fourth in total defense at 260.8 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, QB Nate Stanley has completed a Big Ten-best 124 passes on 203 attempts for 1,511 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions. At 251.8 yards per game, Stanley is second among conference quarterbacks at 251.8 yards per game. Stanley's favorite target is WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who has caught 24 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns. Iowa has won four of its last five home games, while Purdue is 2-5 in its last seven games.

Purdue snapped its three-game losing streak in style last week, as QB Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns to thump Maryland 40-14. Cory Trice also returned an interception 37 yards to help the cause for the Boilermakers. Purdue had allowed 10 sacks in the previous week's loss to Penn State, but switched three offensive linemen and kept Plummer clean almost all day.

The Hawkeyes enter the matchup having allowed just two rushing touchdowns, the fifth-fewest total in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers only have four rushing scores this season, the sixth worst total in the nation in rushing touchdowns.

