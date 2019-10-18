Purdue vs. Iowa odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven projection model

Get ready for a Big Ten battle Saturday as the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off at noon ET at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 4-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while Purdue is 2-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Hawkeyes are 7-2 straight up in their last nine games, but are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12. The Boilermakers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games at Iowa. Both Iowa and Purdue are fourth at 1-2 in the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5. Before you make any Purdue vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Iowa vs. Purdue 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Iowa had its chances against No. 10 Penn State, but ultimately the Nittany Lions were too much to overcome and delivered a 17-12 defeat to the then-No. 17 Hawkeyes. QB Nate Stanley was 25-of-43 for 286 yards and a touchdown in the game, with WR Brandon Smith catching seven passes for 86 yards and a 33-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter.

Purdue snapped its three-game losing streak in style last week, as QB Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns to thump Maryland 40-14. Cory Trice also returned an interception 37 yards to help the cause for the Boilermakers. Purdue had allowed 10 sacks in the previous week's loss to Penn State, but switched three offensive linemen and kept Plummer clean almost all day.

The Hawkeyes enter the matchup having allowed just two rushing touchdowns, the fifth-fewest total in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers only have four rushing scores this season, the sixth worst total in the nation in rushing touchdowns.

So who wins Purdue vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.