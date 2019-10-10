Purdue vs. Maryland: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Purdue vs. Maryland football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Maryland (away)
Current Records: Purdue 1-4-0; Maryland 3-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Maryland and Purdue will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Maryland doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Terrapins entered their game last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on Rutgers to the tune of 48-7. No one put up better numbers for Maryland than RB Anthony McFarland, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was McFarland's 80-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Purdue, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-7 punch to the gut against Penn State. Purdue was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.
Maryland's win lifted them to 3-2 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Purdue are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 50.80 on average. On the other hand, the Terrapins rank 11th in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 27 on the season. So the Purdue squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terrapins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 01, 2016 - Maryland 50 vs. Purdue 7
