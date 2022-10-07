Big Ten teams off to solid starts to the season clash when the Purdue Boilermakers face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in College Park, Md. The Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1), who are tied for first place in the Big Ten West, have won two in a row, including last week's 20-10 stunner over No. 21 Minnesota. The Terrapins (4-1, 1-1) gave fourth-ranked Michigan all it could handle two weeks ago in a 34-27 loss, before rebounding with a 27-13 victory over Michigan State last Saturday. With a win, Maryland can move to 2-0 at home in conference play for the first time since joining the Big Ten. Maryland leads the all-time series 2-1, including a 1-0 edge in games played at home.

Kickoff from SECU Stadium is set for noon ET. The Terrapins are 3-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 59.

Purdue vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -3

Purdue vs. Maryland over/under: 59 points

Purdue vs. Maryland money line: Purdue +135, Maryland -160

PUR: The Boilermakers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven conference games

MD: The Terrapins are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

Why Maryland can cover

Redshirt junior Taulia Tagovailoa has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He is ranked in the top 25 in completion percentage (75.5), completions per game (24), passing yards (1,416) and total offense (301.6), which is tops in the Big Ten. Tagovailoa currently has the fifth-best single season completion percentage in FBS history. Tagovailoa had a record-setting game against Michigan State last week, becoming the fastest to eclipse the 6,000-career passing yardage mark in Terrapins history. He then finished the game by registering his 10th career 300-yard passing game, tying Scott Milanovich for the most in program history.

The Terps are currently ninth in the nation and second in the Big Ten, only trailing No. 3 Ohio State in yards per play, averaging 7.16. Maryland has 2,383 total yards (1,513 passing and 870 rushing) on 333 plays and has averaged at least 4.9 yards per play in each game this season. Running back Roman Hemby is 15th in the nation in yards per carry at 6.47 yards per rush through five games. As a team, the Terrapins have four rushes of at least 50 yards this season, including two by Hemby and two by Antwain Littleton II.

Why Purdue can cover

Despite that, the Terrapins are not a lock to cover the Purdue vs. Maryland spread. That's because the Boilermakers are led by senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell has completed 113 of 174 passes (64.9%) for 1,199 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off three times and sacked four times, but has a rating of 134.6. In Week 2, he was nearly perfect, completing 17 of 19 passes (89.5%) for 211 yards and four touchdowns.

O'Connell's favorite target is senior wide receiver Charlie Jones, who has 47 receptions for 588 yards (12.5 average) and seven touchdowns. Jones has had at least six catches in every game, and has scored at least one touchdown in four of five games. In a 32-29 loss at Syracuse on Sept. 17, he had a season-high 188 receiving yards and one score. He made nine catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Indiana State in Week 2.

