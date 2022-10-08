The Maryland Terrapins will look to stay perfect on their home field this season when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten Conference crossover matchup on Saturday. The Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1), who are tied with five other teams for first place in the Big Ten West, are 1-1 on the road and 4-3 away from home over the past two seasons. The Terrapins (4-1, 1-1), who are 3-0 on their home field in 2022, are 7-3 at SECU Stadium since the start of last season. Maryland is looking to start 4-0 at home for the first time since 2010.

Kickoff from College Park, Md., is set for noon ET. Purdue is averaging 32.8 points per game this season, while Maryland averages 35. The Terrapins are 3-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.

Purdue vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -3

Purdue vs. Maryland over/under: 59 points

Purdue vs. Maryland money line: Purdue +135, Maryland -160

PUR: The Boilermakers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven conference games

MD: The Terrapins are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins are led by redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. He eclipsed the 6,000 career-yard passing mark, set the program record for 300-yard games (10) and moved into third place all-time in career passing yards at Maryland with a 32-for-41, 314-yard, one-touchdown performance in last week's win over Michigan State. A week earlier, Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown at No. 4 Michigan. On Sept. 17, he led the Terps to a 34-27 come-from-behind win over SMU, completing 17 of 23 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Corey Dyches with 7:30 remaining. He also ran for 51 yards on 13 carries.

Redshirt freshman Roman Hemby is off to a fast start to the season, carrying 57 times for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He is 15th in the country in yards per carry at 6.5, and has the third-most yards from scrimmage of any FBS freshman with 506. Against SMU on Sept. 17, Hemby became the first Terrapin in 25 years to have 150 or more rushing yards and 50-plus receiving yards in the same game. He was named Co-Freshman of the Week on Sept. 5.

Why Purdue can cover

Despite that, the Terrapins are not a lock to cover the Purdue vs. Maryland spread. That's because the Boilermakers are led by senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell has completed 113 of 174 passes (64.9%) for 1,199 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off three times and sacked four times, but has a rating of 134.6. In Week 2, he was nearly perfect, completing 17 of 19 passes (89.5%) for 211 yards and four touchdowns.

O'Connell's favorite target is senior wide receiver Charlie Jones, who has 47 receptions for 588 yards (12.5 average) and seven touchdowns. Jones has had at least six catches in every game, and has scored at least one touchdown in four of five games. In a 32-29 loss at Syracuse on Sept. 17, he had a season-high 188 receiving yards and one score. He made nine catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Indiana State in Week 2.

