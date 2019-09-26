Purdue vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Purdue 1-2-0; Minnesota 3-0-0

What to Know

Minnesota is 3-1 against Purdue since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Minnesota's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Purdue at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Golden Gophers going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Minnesota brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Ga. Southern two weeks ago; they left with a three-game streak. The Golden Gophers skirted past Ga. Southern 35-32. WR Tyler Johnson had a stellar game for Minnesota as he caught 12 passes for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Tanner Morgan's 73-yard touchdown toss to Johnson in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Purdue suffered a bitter loss, failing to capitalize on an early lead against TCU. The Boilermakers suffered a grim 34-13 defeat to TCU. The Boilermakers were down by 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if the Golden Gophers can repeat their recent success or if the Boilermakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Minnesota have won three out of their last four games against Purdue.