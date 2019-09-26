Purdue vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Purdue vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Purdue 1-2-0; Minnesota 3-0-0
What to Know
Minnesota is 3-1 against Purdue since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Minnesota's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Purdue at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Golden Gophers going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Minnesota brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Ga. Southern two weeks ago; they left with a three-game streak. The Golden Gophers skirted past Ga. Southern 35-32. WR Tyler Johnson had a stellar game for Minnesota as he caught 12 passes for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Tanner Morgan's 73-yard touchdown toss to Johnson in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Purdue suffered a bitter loss, failing to capitalize on an early lead against TCU. The Boilermakers suffered a grim 34-13 defeat to TCU. The Boilermakers were down by 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if the Golden Gophers can repeat their recent success or if the Boilermakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Minnesota have won three out of their last four games against Purdue.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Minnesota 41 vs. Purdue 10
- Oct 07, 2017 - Purdue 31 vs. Minnesota 17
- Nov 05, 2016 - Minnesota 44 vs. Purdue 31
- Oct 10, 2015 - Minnesota 41 vs. Purdue 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
California vs. Arizona State odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Cal football.
-
College ref shot by cannon during game
He was rushed to the hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Virginia Tech and Duke football.
-
Penn State vs. Maryland odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Wisconsin football.
-
Air Force vs. San Jose State odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's San Jose State vs. Air Force game 10,000...