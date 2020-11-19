The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Purdue Boilermakers square off for the 76th time on Friday night in a Big Ten matchup with both teams looking to rebound from losses. Minnesota (1-3) was one of the great stories in college football last season but is off to a rocky start and was routed 35-7 by Iowa last week. The Boilermakers (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season, failing to rally in a 27-20 loss to unbeaten Northwestern. Minnesota leads the all-time series 39-33-3 and has not lost to Purdue at home since 2007.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Minnesota odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 62. Before you consider any Minnesota vs. Purdue picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Purdue vs. Minnesota: Boilermakers -2.5

Purdue vs. Minnesota over-under: 62

Purdue vs. Minnesota money line: Purdue -140, Minnesota +120

PU: WR David Bell has at least nine receptions in his last six games, topping 100 yards in five

MINN: RB Mohamed Ibrahim has at least 140 yards in his past five games, including the Outback Bowl in January

Why Purdue can cover



Purdue is 17-7 against the spread in its last 24 games following an ATS loss, and the Boilermakers showed last week they can hang with good teams. Aidan O'Connell threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense held No. 19 Northwestern under 300 yards, but the Boilermakers struggled to run against its 13th-ranked rushing defense. Minnesota allows 237.5 rushing yards per game (118th in FBS), so the offense should be more balanced this week.

Zander Horvath had just 21 yards on 10 carries last week, but he is averaging 4.8 yards per carry for the Boilermakers, who are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall. O'Connell has thrown for 916 yards and seven TDs, four of those to receiver David Bell, who has 31 catches for 321 yards. Milton Wright averages more than 13 yards per catch, and Horvath has 17 receptions.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games following a double-digit loss at home, and the Gophers have an experienced offense back that led the team to 11 wins last year. The Golden Gophers offense averages 407.5 yards per game, and elite running back Mohamed Ibrahim is the catalyst. The junior leads the nation in rushing yards per game at 178.8, and he has scored 10 TDs. He averages 5.5 yards per carry and also has eight receptions for 56 yards.

The Golden Gophers, who are 18-4-4 ATS in their last 26 games following an ATS loss, also can move it through the air. Tanner Morgan has thrown for 769 yards but has just four TD passes against four interceptions. He can light it up when he gets in a rhythm with receivers Rashod Bateman (32 catches, 413 yards) and Chris Autman-Bell (nine catches, 20.7-yard average).

