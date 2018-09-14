Purdue vs. Missouri: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Purdue vs. Missouri football game
Purdue will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Purdue now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Purdue and E. Michigan were almost perfectly matched up last Saturday, but Purdue suffered an agonizing 20-19 loss. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Purdue to swallow was that Purdue had been favored by 15.5 points coming into the contest.
Meanwhile, Missouri made easy work of Wyoming and carried off a 40-13 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for Missouri.
Missouri's win lifted them to 2-0 while Purdue's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if Missouri can add another positive mark to their record or if Purdue can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Missouri's step.
