Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Purdue
Current Records: Nebraska 1-4; Purdue 2-3
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Dec. 5 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Purdue came up short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week, falling 37-30. Purdue's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Zander Horvath, who rushed for one TD and 101 yards on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but Nebraska was not quite the Iowa Hawkeyes' equal in the second half when they met last Friday. The Cornhuskers didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 26-20 to the Hawkeyes. No one had a standout game offensively for Nebraska, but they got one touchdown from QB Adrian Martinez.
This next game is expected to be close, with Purdue going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Purdue is now 2-3 while Nebraska sits at 1-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Boilermakers are stumbling into the contest with the seventh fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 96.8 on average. The Cornhuskers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only two on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Boilermakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -112
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won three out of their last five games against Nebraska.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Purdue 31 vs. Nebraska 27
- Sep 29, 2018 - Purdue 42 vs. Nebraska 28
- Oct 28, 2017 - Nebraska 25 vs. Purdue 24
- Oct 22, 2016 - Nebraska 27 vs. Purdue 14
- Oct 31, 2015 - Purdue 55 vs. Nebraska 45