Purdue vs. Northwestern odds: 2018 college football picks from advanced model that nailed last year's meeting

The Big Ten Conference kicks off its 2018 season with the Purdue Boilermakers hosting the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Purdue is a 1.5-point home favorite, down from an open of three.

The model knows QB Clayton Thorson got Northwestern off to a 14-0 lead, and the team held on a late win in Evanston last season. The last time these teams met in West Lafayette was 2016, Northwestern blew up for a season-best 605 yards and took advantage of four interceptions on defense in a 45-17 romp.



Northwestern has won all four meetings since 2010. Expectations are high in Evanston again after going 10-3 in 2017 and finishing in the top 20 after a Music City Bowl win over Kentucky.



After tearing his ACL in the bowl game on a trick play, Thorson is back for his senior year. He ranks second at Northwestern all-time in yards thrown (7,548), but while his pass percentage improved to a career-best 60.4 in 2017, his overall numbers dipped to 2,844 yards, 15 TDs and 12 INTs. The offensive line returns four starters and his top two wideouts return.



But just because Northwestern comes in hot doesn't mean it'll stay within the spread. Purdue has won 14 straight home openers, and looks to use the momentum from last year's 7-6 campaign under first-year coach Jeff Brohm. It was the program's first winning season since going 7-6 in 2012.



Elijah Sindelar and David Blough are back at QB after Brohm utilized both. Sindelar threw for 376 yards, 37 for 60, with two TDs and one INT against Northwestern last year. Brohm is keeping his QB plans under wraps -- the starter for Thursday won't be known until shortly before kickoff.



