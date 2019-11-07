Purdue vs. Northwestern odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is 1-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Purdue is 3-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Boilermakers are 5-4 against the spread on the season while Northwestern is just 2-6. However, Northwestern holds the 6-4 advantage against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two programs, including outright wins and in each of the last three matchups. The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under is set at 39. Before entering any Purdue vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Northwestern found itself the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 34-3 setback against Indiana last week. The Wildcats were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. The Wildcats offense only managed 199 yards of total offense in the loss and has only topped 300 yards of total offense in their Sept. 14 win over UNLV. However, the Northwestern defense has been competitive throughout the year, allowing just 5.0 yards per play on the season to everybody but Ohio State (who averaged 7.6 yards per play in an Oct. 18 win).

Meanwhile, Purdue beat Nebraska 31-27 as running back King Doerue had a big day with 71 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. The winning play came on a 9-yard rush from wide receiver David Bell with only 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback for the Boilermakers with starter Elijah Sindelar (collarbone) and backup Jack Plummer (ankle) both injured. O'Connell completed 6-of-7 passes for 62 yard in relief of Plummer last week in the win over Nebraska.

