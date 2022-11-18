The Purdue Boilermakers will try to stay alive in the Big Ten West title race when they face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. Purdue snapped a two-game losing streak with a 31-24 win at Illinois last week. Meanwhile, Northwestern has lost all nine of its games since opening the season with a win over Nebraska.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Northwestern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.

Here are several college football odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern:

Purdue vs. Northwestern spread: Purdue -18.5

Purdue vs. Northwestern over/under: 44 points

Purdue vs. Northwestern money line: Purdue -1100, Northwestern +700

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue was able to snap a two-game losing streak and remain in contention for the Big Ten West title with its win at Illinois last week as a 6-point underdog. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Payne Durham for two scores. Running back Devin Mockobee had an excellent showing as well, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern has been a terrible team this year, losing nine straight games since beating Nebraska in its opener. The Wildcats have been outscored 256-122 during that stretch, and they are coming off a 31-3 loss at Minnesota. They have only covered the spread four times in their last 13 games, so they have been even worse than what the betting market has accounted for.

Why Northwestern can cover

Purdue is coming off a huge road win against a ranked opponent and has a showdown with Indiana coming up next week, making this a trap game on the schedule. The Boilermakers have struggled as favorites multiple times this season, including a 24-3 loss against Iowa two weeks ago. They also put together a disappointing showing against Nebraska at home last month, coming nowhere close to covering the 14-point spread in a 43-37 final.

The Boilermakers could be shorthanded on the defensive side of the ball, as linebackers Kieren Douglas and Clyde Washington were both injured against Illinois. Northwestern has been using multiple quarterbacks of late, giving the Wildcats some options on Saturday. They have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

How to make Northwestern vs. Purdue picks

