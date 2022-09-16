The Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) travel to JWA Wireless Dome and face the Syracuse Orange (2-0) in a non-conference battle on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers crushed Indiana State 56-0 in their victory last week. On the opposite side, the Orange have won two straight games. Last week, they defeated UConn 48-14. The teams have only met once, with Purdue notching a 51-0 win over Syracuse in 2004.

Kickoff from JWA Wireless Dome in Syracuse is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Orange as 1.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under for total points is 60.

Purdue vs. Syracuse spread: Syracuse -1.5

Purdue vs. Syracuse Over-Under: 60 points

Purdue vs. Syracuse money line: Boilermakers +105, Orange -125

PUR: Boilermakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

SYR: Orange are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games

Why Syracuse can cover

Junior quarterback Garrett Shrader leads the Orange offense. Shrader is an athletic playmaker who uses his legs to pick up easy yards. The North Carolina native owns a strong arm with solid accuracy. He's completed 79% of his passes for 523 yards with five passing touchdowns this season. Shrader also rushed for 118 yards and three scores.

Sophomore running back Sean Tucker is a dual-threat coming out of the backfield. Tucker has quick feet and elusiveness as a ball carrier and receiver. The Maryland native is a quality receiver who has soft hands. Tucker has 48 carries for 212 yards with two rushing touchdowns this season. He also leads the team in receptions (10) and receiving yards (101). Tucker has rushed for 100-plus yards in consecutive matchups.

Why Purdue can cover

Senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell had a terrific campaign last season, being named to the 2021 All-Big Ten team. O'Connell threw for 3,712 with 28 passing touchdowns. He is an athletic and accurate passer who plays in rhythm. The Illinois native has tossed 576 yards along with five scores through two games.

Senior receiver Charlie Jones is a nice route runner who offers exceptional run after catch ability. Jones has reliable hands with the ability to snag any pass out of the air. The Illinois native knows how to track deep passes and high-point jump balls. Jones is leading the Big Ten in catches (21), receiving yards (286) and receiving touchdowns (4). He's reeled in 130-plus yards in both games thus far.

