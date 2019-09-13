Purdue vs. TCU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. TCU (away)

Current Records: Purdue 1-1-0; TCU 1-0-0

What to Know

TCU has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Purdue at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. With a combined 1,047 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

TCU ran circles around Ark.-Pine Bluff two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (504 yards vs. 213 yards) paid off. The Horned Frogs were the clear victor by a 39-7 margin over Ark.-Pine Bluff. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 55 points in TCU's favor.

As for Purdue, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Nevada, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Purdue took down Vanderbilt 42-24.

Their wins bumped TCU to 1-0 and Purdue to 1-1. The Horned Frogs haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet. But the Boilermakers rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 9 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.