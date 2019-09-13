Purdue vs. TCU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Purdue vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. TCU (away)
Current Records: Purdue 1-1-0; TCU 1-0-0
What to Know
TCU has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Purdue at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. With a combined 1,047 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
TCU ran circles around Ark.-Pine Bluff two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (504 yards vs. 213 yards) paid off. The Horned Frogs were the clear victor by a 39-7 margin over Ark.-Pine Bluff. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 55 points in TCU's favor.
As for Purdue, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Nevada, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Purdue took down Vanderbilt 42-24.
Their wins bumped TCU to 1-0 and Purdue to 1-1. The Horned Frogs haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet. But the Boilermakers rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 9 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.