Purdue vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)

Current Records: Purdue 0-1-0; Vanderbilt 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Purdue 6-7-0; Vanderbilt 6-7-0;

What to Know

Purdue will take on Vanderbilt at noon on Saturday at home. Purdue is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The last time they met, the Boilermakers were the 24-14 winner over Nevada. This time around? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Purdue as they fell 31-34 to Nevada last Friday. Purdue got a solid performance out of QB Elijah Sindelar, who passed for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Vanderbilt and Georgia, but the 57.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Vanderbilt suffered a grim 6-30 defeat to Georgia. If Vanderbilt was hoping to take revenge for the 13-41 loss against Georgia the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.75

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 7 point favorite against the Commodores.

Bettors have moved against the Boilermakers slightly, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as an 8.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.