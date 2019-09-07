Purdue vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Purdue vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)
Current Records: Purdue 0-1-0; Vanderbilt 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Purdue 6-7-0; Vanderbilt 6-7-0;
What to Know
Purdue will take on Vanderbilt at noon on Saturday at home. Purdue is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The last time they met, the Boilermakers were the 24-14 winner over Nevada. This time around? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Purdue as they fell 31-34 to Nevada last Friday. Purdue got a solid performance out of QB Elijah Sindelar, who passed for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Vanderbilt and Georgia, but the 57.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Vanderbilt suffered a grim 6-30 defeat to Georgia. If Vanderbilt was hoping to take revenge for the 13-41 loss against Georgia the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.75
Odds
The Boilermakers are a big 7 point favorite against the Commodores.
Bettors have moved against the Boilermakers slightly, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as an 8.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
