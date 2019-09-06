Purdue vs. Vanderbilt live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Purdue vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Purdue (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)
Current Records: Purdue 0-1-0; Vanderbilt 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Purdue 6-7-0; Vanderbilt 6-7-0;
What to Know
Purdue will take on Vanderbilt at noon on Saturday at home. Purdue is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The last time they met, the Boilermakers were the 24-14 winner over Nevada. This time around? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Purdue as they fell 31-34 to Nevada last Friday. Purdue got a solid performance out of QB Elijah Sindelar, who passed for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Vanderbilt and Georgia, but the 57.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Vanderbilt suffered a grim 6-30 defeat to Georgia. If Vanderbilt was hoping to take revenge for the 13-41 loss against Georgia the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Boilermakers are a big 7 point favorite against the Commodores.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
Watch This Game Live
-
Freeze will coach from 'medical chair'
Freeze has been bedridden for weeks recovering from staph infection and severe back pain
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine