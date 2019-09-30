Purdue WR Rondale Moore, QB Elijah Sindelar out vs. Penn State after being injured on same play

Purdue lost star wide receiver Rondale Moore and quarterback Elijah Sindelar on the same play in Saturday's 38-31 loss to Minnesota. It turns out the Boilermakers will be without both players for Saturday's meeting with No. 12 Penn State.

Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday that Moore will sit out Saturday's game against the Nittany Lions (via the Journal & Courier). The sophomore went down after being shoved by a defender and landing awkwardly while trying to keep his balance. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster leads the team 29 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns, and has added 151 yards on kickoff returns.

Moore was a consensus All-American last year after catching 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, rushing for 213 yards and two touchdowns and adding 662 yards on kickoff returns. He was the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten history.

Sindelar will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a broken clavicle. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder was sacked late in the second quarter and fell awkwardly on his shoulder on the play that Moore went down while running a passing route. The senior is 72-of-112 for 978 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season after taking over for David Blough, who graduated last season.

Sindelar's long-term status is uncertain at this point, but Brohm did not rule out a potential return this season. He was awarded a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA during the offseason and can use it next season if he so chooses.

The Boilermakers will tee it up with the Nittany Lions on Saturday at noon ET.