The list of college football players opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 has been growing, but no program had lost more than one or two players. That's officially changed after Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced that six players, including starting quarterback Josh Jackson, were sitting out in the fall.

Speaking with media members on Friday, Locksley confirmed that Jackson, defensive lineman Jalen Alexander, defensive back Vincent Flythe, linebacker TJ Kautai and offensive linemen Austin Fontaine and Johnny Jordan were all opting out. Jackson, Jordan and Fontaine were starters in 2019, with Jackson getting nine starts in 10 games after transferring from Virginia Tech. Fontaine appeared in all 12 games with six starts and Jordan has 12 career starts at center over the last two seasons.

Jackson is the most recognizable name on the list, but he's arguably also the most important. With his decision, the Terps now have just one scholarship quarterback on the roster: redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre. Maryland recently landed Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, but is still awaiting an answer from the NCAA regarding his eligibility for the upcoming season.

The Big Ten announced it will play a 10-game, conference only schedule. Maryland opens on Sept. 5 at Iowa.