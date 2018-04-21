Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Tua, announces his commitment to Alabama

Alabama quarterback and College Football Playoff National Championship hero Tua Tagovailoa sat out Alabama's spring game because of a handy injury he sustained during the Crimson Tide's first practice of the spring. But the Tagovailoa family still made a major impact during A-Day.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua's younger brother, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide prior to kickoff (via Simone Eli of WIAT-CBS 42 in Birmingham).

The younger Tagovailoa is a four-star prospect in the class of 2019, and the No. 6 pro-style passer in the class, according to the 247Sports composite. Now at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, the Hawaii-native threw for 3,820 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2017, adding five more scores on the ground.

Tagovailoa will join fellow pro-style signal-caller Paul Tyson -- the great grandson of legendary Crimson Tide coach Paul "Bear" Bryant -- as Alabama commitments in the 2019 recruiting.

Not only is Alabama's upcoming recruiting class rounding into form with all eight commits having four or more stars attached to their names, but it includes legacy prospects related to important members of the Crimson Tide family. Just another day at the office for coach Nick Saban.