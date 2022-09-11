Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss multiple games with a sprained SC joint he suffered in the Longhorns' 20-19 loss to Alabama on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The redshirt freshman took a big hit from Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner in the first quarter of the Week 2 matchup, landing awkwardly on his left shoulder and collarbone.

The timeline for Ewers' return is unclear. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Ewers is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, which would put him in jeopardy of missing the Oct. 8 game vs. Oklahoma. However, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports Ewers will be out "at least" 2-3 weeks, potentially setting him up to return for the annual rivalry game.

Redshirt sophomore Hudson Card, who competed with Ewers for the starting job throughout preseason practice, replaced the star redshirt freshman in the Alabama game and played well despite the loss. Card appeared hobbled with an ankle injury throughout the second half, but there's no indication he will not be ready for next week's game vs. UTSA.

Ewers, the top-rated prospect in the Class of 2021, was playing well against Bama until being knocked out of the game. He finished 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards, while Card went 14 of 22 for 158 yards. At one point in the second half, due to Card's injury, third-string QB Charles Wright was spotted getting loose on the sideline; however, he never entered the game.

The road ahead for Texas

A loss to Alabama was widely anticipated for Texas, but the Longhorns are nevertheless expected to make significant strides under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian after finishing 5-7 last season in his debut. Doing so will require them to navigate a chunk of their schedule without Ewers. Conference USA preseason favorite UTSA visits Austin in Week 3 before the Longhorns open Big 12 play with games in five consecutive weeks, starting with a game at Texas Tech on Sept. 24.

Depth behind Card

Card began last season as the Texas starting quarterback before ceding the job to Casey Thompson, who transferred to Nebraska for the 2022 season. But should Card's ankle become a lingering issue, or the Longhorns need to go beyond him for any reason, they would be relying on inexperienced options. Wright was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2021 who appeared briefly in the Longhorns' 70-35 win over Texas Tech last year during his redshirt season. The Longhorns also have four-star true freshman Maalik Murphy available as a fourth scholarship option. Murphy finished the 2022 recruiting cycle ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 9 quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports.