Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will not return against No. 1 Alabama after suffering an upper body injury in the first quarter. Ewers, a star redshirt freshman transfer and the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021, was hit while in the air by Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner as Ewers attempted to throw the ball away near the goal line.

Turner, who landed on Ewers with his full body weight, was called for a roughing the passer penalty on the play. Ewers stayed on the ground and required medical attention before walking off the field and into the locker room under his own power while favoring his left shoulder. He did not return in the first half and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to ESPN.

Backup Hudson Card entered the game in Ewers' place as the Longhorns scored on the first play of the second quarter to tie the game at 10-10, which is where the score remained coming out of halftime. Running back Bijan Robinson found the end zone for a touchdown capping the second of two stellar offensive drives led to start the contest.

Ewers excelled in the first quarter, completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards. He dropped in a sensational 46-yard pass to Xavier Worthy and had another perfect throw dropped in the end zone by Worthy on the opening drive of the game, which resulted in a field goal.

Card was the opening day starter for Texas in 2021 but lost the job to Ewers this offseason after the latter transferred from Ohio State. The Austin, Texas, native completed 61.4% of passes for 590 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in his second season on campus. However, the Longhorns went 5-7 as Card and Casey Thompson combined for quarterback duties.

