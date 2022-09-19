Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was back at practice on Monday just nine days after suffering an SC joint sprain in the loss against No. 2 Alabama. Backups Hudson Card and Maalik Murphy also practiced, giving the Longhorns a full quarterback room for the first time in weeks.

Ewers went down for an extended period of time after a late tackle by Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner. Early reports had Ewers out potentially as much as six weeks; however, the prognosis has steadily improved since the injury. The Statesman reported that Ewers, who was on the field during warm-ups Saturday prior to the Longhorns' game with UTSA, will be back "far sooner than people expect."

If Ewers can return for the start of Big 12 play this week, it will be a huge benefit for the Longhorns. The Southlake (Texas) Carroll product had an unbelievable first quarter against Alabama, completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards passing before the injury. If not for a brutal 35-yard drop by receiver Xavier Worthy in the end zone, his numbers would have been even more impressive.

Card was inconsistent for the Longhorns in the 41-20 win over UTSA. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown but struggled to boast the kind of explosive playmaking that Ewers flashed in his first two starts.

Texas opens Big 12 play against Texas Tech at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the first trip to Lubbock for coach Steve Sarkisian. Ironically, Texas Tech reportedly made a strong pitch to Ewers during his transfer recruiting process that included feedback from NFL star Patrick Mahomes, but the former No. 1 recruit ultimately opted to join the flagship program in Austin instead.