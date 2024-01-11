Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will bypass the 2024 NFL Draft return for a third season with the Longhorns in 2024, he announced Thursday on Instagram. Ewers, who checks in at No. 30 in CBS Sports' NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, helped guide Texas to a breakthrough season in 2023, as the Longhorns won their first Big 12 championship since 2009 and reached the College Football Playoff before falling to Washington in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Ewers displayed considerable growth during his second season as QB1 after his Longhorns debut in 2022 was plagued by an early-season injury and inconsistent play the rest of the way. He ended the 2023 season passing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions, and rushed for an additional five touchdowns.

Ewers missed two starts midseason after suffering an injury at Houston, but the Texas won both games amid his absence as backup Maalik Murphy filled his place. Murphy has since transferred to Duke.

With Ewers' decision now official, it's unfinished business for the former No. 1 overall recruit in the country as the Longhorns seek a return to the College Football Playoff in 2024, still in pursuit of their first national championship since 2005. The 2024 campaign also sees Texas make a much-anticipated move to the SEC alongside rival Oklahoma, and it will force Ewers and the Longhorns to be at their best with the competition significantly raised from the Big 12. Adding to an already difficult slate is a nonconference road game against reigning national champion Michigan in September.