Former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is transferring to Ohio State, he revealed via social media Monday evening just moments after Michigan -- the Buckeyes' top rival -- capped its 2023 season with a 34-13 win against Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Judkins even took aim at the Wolverines in his announcement.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of a winning culture and helping do my part to beat the TUN (Michigan) bring a Big 10 Championship and National Championship to Columbus," Judkins wrote. "The RB brotherhood at Ohio State is incredibly special and I am grateful to have an opportunity to be a part of that."

Judkins, the No. 1 running back and No. 4 overall prospect in 247Sports' transfer rankings, is a big get at a position of need for Ohio State. A rising junior, he is fresh off his second straight 1,000-yard season with the Rebels, finishing the 2023 campaign with 271 carries for 1,158 yards and SEC- besrt 15 touchdowns. Judkins leaves Oxford, Mississippi, with more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns.

By comparison, Ohio State hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2021. On top of that, the Buckeyes will have plenty of snaps available in their running back room moving forward. No. 2 rusher Chip Trayanum entered the transfer portal and veteran Miyan Williams, who led OSU in rushing in 2022, already declared for the NFL Draft.

That leaves the Buckeyes with one proven option in the talented but oft-injured TreVeyon Henderson, who has yet to make a public decision on his future. If he leaves, Ohio State will have just one running back with at least 15 career carries left on its roster, pending the addition of Judkins.